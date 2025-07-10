UK Visa Access Expanded as VFS Global Launches Premium Centre in Bulawayo

Zimbabweans looking to travel to the United Kingdom now have a more convenient option to apply for their visas following the launch of a new Premium Application Centre by VFS Global in Bulawayo.

The facility, which will operate exclusively on Saturdays from 9 AM to 4 PM adds to the services already provided at the existing UK Visa Application Centre at Sam Levy’s Village in Harare and has been operational since November 2024.

Announcing the expansion, VFS Global highlighted the growing demand for outbound travel to the UK from Zimbabwe and the need to better serve applicants in the southern region of the country.

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pete Vowles welcomed the opening as a significant boost to bilateral ties.



“The opening of our new visa centre in Bulawayo marks a significant milestone in strengthening the ties between the UK and Zimbabwe. It will make travel more accessible for people in the southern region and open new pathways for trade, tourism, and investment. Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to deepening people-to-people connections and supporting the growing demand for partnership between our two nations,” said Vowles.

VFS Global’s Head for Sub-Saharan Africa, Alok Singhal, echoed those sentiments highlighting the importance of accessibility and service quality.



“We are pleased to further expand our network of conveniently located touchpoints for UK visa customers in Zimbabwe with the launch of the new Premium Application Centre in Bulawayo. This new centre enables us to serve the growing number of travellers to the UK, offering the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services as our world-class Visa Application Centre in Harare,” Singhal said.

The Premium Application Centre will offer several value-added services including document upload assistance, real-time application status notifications and courier return of documents.

Additionally, travellers can book the “Keep My Passport While Applying” service which allows them to retain their passports after biometrics enrollment and only resubmit them when a decision has been made.

VFS Global, a trusted partner of UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 has steadily expanded its global footprint.

In 2023, the organisation was awarded a major contract to provide UK visa services across 142 countries, up from 58.

The new centre in Bulawayo is expected to ease logistical burdens and encourage more travel, investment and collaboration between Zimbabwe and the UK.