Musician Gift Amuli Granted Bail

By Judith Nyuke

Musician Gift Amuli has appeared in court accused of cyberbullying after he reportedly published a Facebook post denigrating fellow musician First Farai.

Gift Amuli (52) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with transmitting a false data message with intent to cause harm.

He was granted US$200 bail, and the matter was remanded to 10 March.

​The complainant is First Batani, the recently elected Vice Chairman of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA), who performs under the stage name First Farai.

Amuli is an ex-board member of Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA).

The State alleges that on 20 January 2026—a day after First Farai’s election to the ZIMURA board—Amuli launched a cyber attack via his Facebook account.

He allegedly targeted First Farai by posting falsehoods alongside a composite photo of both musicians.

Amuli reportedly posted: “Murume wekuba mari panhamo wozvipa chigaro kuita hushamwari hwembavha.”

Upon seeing the post, First Farai reported the matter to the police, stating that Amuli’s utterances were false and maliciously damaged his dignity and career.