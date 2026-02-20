Olympic Mascots Highlight Global Journey to 2026 Games

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games under way in Italy, a symbolic meeting in Milan has brought together two editions of the Olympic Movement set to make history in 2026.

Ayo, the mascot of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games travelled from Senegal to join the celebrations where he was welcomed by Tina, one of the stoat siblings representing the Italian Winter Games.

Against the backdrop of Milan’s iconic Piazza del Duomo and the historic Castello Sforzesco, the two mascots greeted crowds of spectators gathered from around the world.

Their appearance highlighted the shared values of unity, cultural exchange and youthful ambition that define the Olympic spirit.

Ayo, a young lion whose name means “joy” in Yoruba symbolises the energy and optimism of Senegal’s youth.

His visit to Milan comes as Dakar counts down to a significant milestone 250 days to go until the Games open on 31 October 2026.

The anniversary will be marked shortly after the closing ceremony in Italy.

During his time in the city, Ayo immersed himself in the atmosphere of the Winter Games experiencing first-hand how sport transforms public spaces and brings communities together.

Organisers said the visit was both celebratory and educational offering a glimpse of how the Olympic Movement connects host cities across continents.

Tina, embodying the Italian spirit of resilience and inclusion is described by organisers as “born in the mountains but at home in the city” a nod to the alpine heritage of the Winter Games and Milan’s cosmopolitan character.

The Senegalese mascot also visited Worldwide Olympic Partners including TCL and Samsung during his stay.

The encounter between Ayo and Tina also looked ahead to the future.

Dakar 2026 is set to become the first Olympic sporting event held on the African continent, a landmark moment for the movement.

Following the Games in Senegal, the next Winter Youth Olympic Games will be staged in Italy’s Dolomiti Valtellina region.

The Dakar edition will bring together around 2 700 athletes aged up to 17 across three host zones Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly from 31 October to 13 November 2026.

From the snow-covered peaks of northern Italy to the vibrant streets of Senegal’s capital, organisers say young people remain at the heart of the Olympic vision — united by sport, imagination and shared hope for the future.