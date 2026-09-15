Musician Oriyano Donates Books to Primary School Pupils in Masvingo

By Edith Mugabe

Afro-fusion singer Oriyano has donated books to pupils at two primary schools in Masvingo North Constituency under the leadership of Member of Parliament Brian Mudumi.

The books were distributed to pupils at Boroma and Zvido Primary Schools with a combined enrolment of more than 1000 pupils. Each pupil received four books.

Additional books that were distributed during the handover were also set aside to complement the existing resources and support children from underprivileged backgrounds from the two schools.

The initiative seeks to improve access to educational resources, ease the burden on parents, encourage a culture of reading and contribute to a better learning environment for children in the constituency.