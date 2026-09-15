ZESN Calls for Greater Citizen Participation in Democracy

Zimbabwe’s democratic credentials remain under scrutiny amid growing concerns over restrictions on civic participation, political freedoms and the ability of civil society organisations to operate independently of government.

The concerns come as Zimbabwe joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Democracy, with the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) calling for greater citizen participation in governance and stronger protection of democratic rights.

This year’s International Day of Democracy is being commemorated under the theme “Raising Hands and Voices – Fostering Agency and Ownership through Deliberative Democracy.”

In a statement marking the day, ZESN said democracy should not be reduced to elections but should be viewed as an ongoing process requiring citizen participation, accountability and the protection of fundamental rights.

“Democracy is not a destination we arrive at, but a practice we work towards,” ZESN said.

“It is not merely an event on election day, but is a continuous process of participation, accountability, and the protection of fundamental rights.”

The organisation said deliberative democracy required citizens to actively participate in shaping policies and leadership decisions rather than simply accepting decisions made by those in power.

But the call comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s civic space remains heavily contested, with human rights organisations and democracy advocates raising concerns over laws and state actions they say restrict the space available for independent civic engagement.

One of the most significant developments has been the enactment of the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act, 2025, which was signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 11 April 2025. The law introduced new regulatory requirements for civil society organisations and expanded the state’s oversight of the sector.

The government has defended the legislation as necessary to strengthen accountability, improve transparency and prevent the abuse of non-governmental organisations for money laundering and terrorist financing.

However, human rights organisations have warned that the law gives authorities extensive powers over civil society and could undermine freedom of association and expression. Human Rights Watch described the legislation as a significant restriction on civic space, while other rights groups have warned that it could make it more difficult for independent organisations to monitor government, advocate for reforms and hold public institutions accountable.

The law has therefore become an important test of the relationship between the state and civil society in Zimbabwe.

For democracy advocates, civil society organisations play a critical role outside election periods by monitoring government, providing civic education, defending human rights and giving citizens platforms through which they can engage policymakers.

The shrinking of that space therefore has implications beyond NGOs themselves.

It affects the ability of citizens to organise, express dissent, demand accountability and participate meaningfully in decisions that affect their lives.

Zimbabwe’s political environment has also remained contentious, with opposition parties and civil society groups raising concerns over restrictions on demonstrations, arrests of activists and the broader operating environment for political dissent.

The country’s elections have similarly faced criticism.

The 2023 harmonised elections attracted concerns from international and regional observers over issues including political freedoms, the electoral environment and restrictions on fundamental rights.

Against this backdrop, ZESN’s call for citizens to have greater agency takes on added significance.

The organisation said credible elections and an informed citizenry were essential to Zimbabwe’s democratic, social and economic stability.

“Through our ongoing work in civic education and electoral stakeholder capacity building, we continue to strengthen our nation’s democratic fabric,” ZESN said.

The debate over democracy has also intensified around proposed constitutional changes, with critics warning that attempts to alter the country’s constitutional and electoral architecture could weaken democratic checks and balances and reduce direct citizen participation in governance.

At the heart of the debate is a broader question: can democracy function effectively when citizens, opposition parties, journalists and civil society organisations have limited space to challenge those in power?

Democracy extends beyond the ballot box. It requires independent institutions, freedom of expression, freedom of association, an independent media, credible elections and an active civil society capable of scrutinising government.

ZESN’s message on International Day of Democracy is therefore a reminder that citizen participation cannot be confined to election day.

“Deliberative democracy prioritises informed dialogue, inclusivity, and mutual respect, ensuring that even the most marginalised voices are heard in the national conversation,” the organisation said.

For Zimbabwe, the challenge is not simply holding elections, but creating an environment in which citizens are free to raise their hands, raise their voices and participate in public affairs without fear.

That, ultimately, is the test of whether democratic participation is merely promised — or genuinely practised.