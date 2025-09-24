Mutharika on Course for Return as Malawi’s Chakwera Concedes Defeat

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has conceded defeat in this month’s election stepping aside ahead of the official results in what was billed as one of the most closely fought polls in the nation’s history.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Chakwera (70) said he was respecting the will of the people and the country’s constitution.

“It is only right that I concede defeat out of respect for your will as citizens and out of respect for the constitution,” he declared.

The Electoral Commission is expected to announce the final tally later on Wednesday but preliminary figures show former president Peter Mutharika holding a decisive lead.

Malawians went to the polls last week in a race widely seen as a two-horse contest between Chakwera and Mutharika whose parties dominate parliament.

Chakwera, who came to power in 2020 after a historic court-sanctioned rerun election has faced mounting criticism over economic stagnation, soaring inflation above 20% for more than three years and crippling fuel shortages.

The result, if confirmed would mark a dramatic comeback for Mutharika who previously led Malawi from 2014 until his ouster in 2020.