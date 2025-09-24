Blitz on Shady Business Practices Hits Chitungwiza

By Parvel H. Makona

Government has stepped up its nationwide blitz against unfair business practices extending operations on Tuesday to Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.

The joint exercise, conducted with the Consumer Protection Commission, Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Trade Measures Department is aimed at rooting out counterfeit products, underweight packaging, misleading labelling and expired goods.

Officials said the campaign is designed to protect consumers, raise awareness among businesses and ensure fair competition in the marketplace.

Trade Measures inspector Marian Mapuranga told 263Chat that random spot checks were essential to clamp down on illicit practices that particularly harm vulnerable customers.

“We want to make sure products are of the correct volume and quality so that customers get value for what they are purchasing,” she said.

Consumer Protection Commission spokesperson Tom Muleya warned that expired or unlabeled goods, as well as meat and dairy products sold outside approved outlets, would be confiscated without hesitation.

“Every product must carry a price tag and be within its expiry date. Customers deserve the quality they pay for,” Muleya said.

While some wholesalers and retailers complained about surprise inspections disrupting business, many welcomed the operation, saying it offered valuable education on compliance standards.

The Commission’s director, Kudakwashe Muderere said offenders would face stiff penalties.

“Those selling expired products will be prosecuted. Repeat offenders risk jail time under the Consumer Protection Act,” he said.

Authorities say the blitz is part of a broader efforts to restore order in the retail sector and reflects government’s commitment to protecting consumers from exploitation and ensuring fair trading across the country.