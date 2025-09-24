Vic. Falls to Host Landmark Africa–Nordic Business Talks

Local businesses are set to engage directly with Nordic companies at a high-level business roundtable meeting taking place in Victoria Falls from 2–3 October.

The Africa–Nordic Business Roundtable, running alongside the 22nd Africa–Nordic Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Elephant Hills will bring together senior executives, entrepreneurs and policymakers to discuss trade, industrialisation and sustainable growth.

Organisers say the meeting marks a shift from traditional aid-driven relations to a new paradigm of mutually beneficial economic partnerships.

Finland, for instance, has pledged to double trade with Africa by 2030 under its 2021 Africa strategy while Denmark is expanding its diplomatic footprint on the continent to drive green technology and infrastructure investments.

Zimbabwe is expected to play a central role with sectors such as horticulture, aquaculture, agro-machinery, renewable energy and manufacturing seen as promising areas for collaboration.

The country’s strategic location in Southern Africa also offers Nordic investors access to regional markets.

“This roundtable is a must-attend for local companies seeking to position themselves in the Nordic market and beyond,” said ZimTrade, which is chairing the consortium of organisers that also includes ZIDA, CZI, the CEO Africa Roundtable, ZNCC and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

The programme will feature success stories and case studies from African and Nordic innovators including young entrepreneurs who are scaling up sustainable businesses.

Delegates will also explore strategies for de-risking business environments and building long-term cross-border partnerships.

Organisers say the meeting represents an unprecedented opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses to showcase their strengths and tap into growing Nordic interest in Africa’s economic potential.