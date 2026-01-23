Mutumwa Mawere’s Final Resting Place Decided by Court

Late Zimbabwean business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere will be buried in South Africa on Monday after a Johannesburg court settled a bitter dispute within his family over where he should be laid to rest.

Mawere (66) died in Johannesburg on 15 January after suffering complications from a stroke he had in 2024.

He held South African citizenship at the time of his death.

His passing triggered a legal fight between two sides of his family.

Relatives on his father’s side wanted his body returned to Zimbabwe arguing that he should be buried in his country of birth.

However, representatives of his mother’s family pushed for him to be laid to rest in Johannesburg, where he had been living.

On Friday, the Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of burial in South Africa, clearing the way for funeral arrangements to proceed at Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery in the city’s northern suburbs.



His death has revived memories of both his rise and the long-running legal and political battles that surrounded his business dealings in Zimbabwe and beyond.

