TI-Z Warns of Two-Tier School System

Education in Africa

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TI-Z) has warned that rising school fees and the rapid commercialisation of education are pushing thousands of children out of quality schooling as the country marked the International Day of Education on Friday.

In a statement, the anti-corruption watchdog said Zimbabwe risks entrenching inequality unless urgent steps are taken to protect education as a public good.

The day was commemorated globally under the theme “The Power of Youth in Co-Creating Education” which TI-Z said highlights the need for young people to be more than passive recipients of learning.

“Education is a public good and a cornerstone for social justice, democratic participation and sustainable development,” the organisation said adding that young people must be “active partners in shaping education systems that are fair, transparent, and accountable.”

TI-Z said it is working to build what it calls “a generation of integrity” through programmes such as the School of Integrity for Young People, which provides civic education, ethics training and youth leadership development.

By equipping young people with the skills to challenge corruption and exclusion, the organisation said it is helping to create education systems that are “inclusive, participatory and responsive to the needs and aspirations of learners” in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 which calls for quality education for all.

But TI-Z warned that these gains are being threatened by what it described as the growing privatisation and commercialisation of education.

It said high and often unregulated school fees have put quality education beyond the reach of many families, particularly in low-income and marginalised communities.

“This trend risks reversing the gains made since independence towards inclusive education for all,” the organisation said warning that fee-driven models are creating a two-tier education system – one for the wealthy, and another for the rest.

According to TI-Z, such inequality “entrenches class divisions, weakens social cohesion, and limits social mobility.”

To address the crisis, TI-Z called on the government and education authorities to strengthen regulation of school fees, increase public investment in schools and prioritise learners from rural and marginalised communities.

It also urged greater transparency in school governance and the meaningful involvement of young people in education policy and oversight.

“Young people must be empowered to participate in education policy dialogue, school governance, and accountability processes as co-creators of inclusive education systems,” the statement said.

As Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in marking the International Day of Education, TI-Z said the message was clear: without fairness, accountability and youth participation, the promise of education for all will remain out of reach.