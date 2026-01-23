Broadcasting Authority Warns Against Illegal Decoders

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has warned against the growing use of illegal decoders and unlicensed broadcasting services in the country saying the practice violates broadcasting laws and threatens the sustainability of the industry.

In a statement, BAZ said it had noted with “serious concern” the continued illegal provision of broadcasting services through unapproved decoders some of which offer access pirated content through unlawful subscription models.

“The Authority has observed a growing flux and use of unapproved decoders that are being utilised to provide unlicensed broadcasting services to consumers,” BAZ said.

According to the Authority, the illegal services undermine the integrity and lawful operation of Zimbabwe’s broadcasting sector.

BAZ identified several decoders commonly associated with the illegal activities including OVHD, StarSat, DigiSat, Mediastar, Senator and similar devices.

The regulator reminded the public that Zimbabwean law clearly prohibits the provision of broadcasting services without a license.

“In terms of Section 7 (1) of the Broadcasting Service Act [Chapter 12:06], “No person shall provide a broadcasting service without a license,” the Authority said.

BAZ also stated the Broadcasting Services (Digital Terrestrial Television Broadcasting Services) Regulations, 2020 which require all suppliers of set-top boxes to be registered with the Authority through a type approval process.

Taking a firm stance, BAZ said the distribution, sale and use of decoders that aid the provision of unlicensed broadcasting services constitutes a violation of the law.

“The Authority will not hesitate to invoke the relevant laws in investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to book all offenders involved in these unlawful activities,” the regulator said.