Mwonzora Revels In ‘Successful’ Zimbabwe Grounds Rally

Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has dismissed as falsehoods allegations that the party used a rented crowd at its Zimbabwe Grounds star rally in Highfields last weekend.

In a statement, Mwonzora said the party has remained strong despite persistent propaganda from the movement’s detractors.

“Our detractors as usual tried to pour cold water on our successful rally by peddling a lot of falsehoods including that we had been given 45 busses by Zanu PF. They also lied that we had been loaned part of the crowd by Zanu PF. This is simply part of denial on their part. In spite of their relentless propaganda against our movement we have remained standing. That our party is on an irreversible resurgence is now beyond doubt.

“The People’s Movement is clearly alive and well. We implore our people to use social media responsibly. In this regard they should shun being dragged into the practice of trading insults on social media. That is obviously a race to the bottom. After the by-elections we will start a serious restructuring exercise in preparation of the 2023 General Elections. Our target of winning 66% of the vote is clearly within sight. We shall press on. Victory is certain,” said Mwonzora.

The MDC leader commended party supporters for heeding and embracing the message of peace during the rally.

“The theme of the rally was national peace and tranquility. We have reiterated that Zimbabweans must move away from the politics of violence and intolerance. We are happy to note that the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance family and especially our youths have heeded and embraced the message of peace.

“The discipline displayed by our youths at the rally is exemplary and this is a source of great pride to us. Our rally was well attended contrary to what our critics had predicted. We shall continue to improve on our organizational and logistical efficiency,” he said.