Speak With One Voice Against Violence, Political Players Urged

Opposition Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign (FORUS) leader Manyara Irene Muyenziwa has urged political players to speak with one voice in condemning politically motivated violence ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Speaking to journalists following violence that occurred in Kwekwe and left one person dead and several others injured, Muyenziwa said political violence is a reversal of democracy.

“The recent Kwekwe violence where one member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was murdered and at least 17 others were injured is regrettable and unacceptable. FORUS is urging political players to speak with one voice against violence as the election fever grips the nation ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

“Political violence is a negation of the ethos of democracy, unity and peace. FORUS is therefore appealing to all politically conscious citizens to uphold peace and tolerance ahead of the upcoming by-elections,” said Muyenziwa

The violence she said exposed the need for reforms on the part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security organs.

“The Kwekwe violence also exposed the need for institutional reforms especially on the Police part, military and other security organs. As FORUS party we expect police to serve the people of Zimbabwe without being partisan and apprehend perpetrators of the Kwekwe violence. The architects of violence have no place in our society,” she said

Muyenziwa called on political leaders to desist from hate speech and hoped that violence similar to 2008 will not repeat itself.

“Let’s desist from the use of hate speech, inflammatory language as this can trigger messy political violence akin to that which characterised the disputed 2008 harmonised elections. The political violence of 2008 is a sad and regrettable chapter in the Zimbabwe political sphere and hope there will not be a repeat of the same,” Muyenziwa said.