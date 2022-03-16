New Political Party Launched Amid Calls For Zec Accountability

A new political outfit named United Zimbabwe Alliance has been launched amid calls for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to be accountable and stick to their mandate as enshrined in the constitution.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, party president Elisabeth Valerio said most citizens believe that their votes are not secure.

“We have a lot of challenges, Zimbabwe needs electoral reforms. There are so many things that citizens have expressed and I am speaking for the citizens. Most citizens have expressed that their votes are not secure, they said it is pointless to go to the polls and to vote.

“We need to restore confidence in the electoral process. ZEC has to be held accountable and has to ensure that the mandate that has been given to them is carried out. Any political party that wants to see a democratically free Zimbabwe is to do everything it can to have reforms. We also believe that if enough citizens turn out to vote it will be impossible to rig. In 2023, we will have an overwhelming turnout of voters and that there will be no question about the next Government,” said Valerio

She said the party will strictly monitor the 2023 general elections and will call the international community to reinforce their efforts.

“For the 26 of March in the by-elections we have four candidates standing for MPs. In 2023, we will have candidates standing as MPs and councillors in all constituencies throughout Zimbabwe. We will make sure that voting is strictly monitored and we will have polling agents at each and every polling station.

“We will defend the UZA votes and we will call the international community to bolster our efforts by monitoring the electoral process. Our mission as UZA is not to join other political parties but to return Zimbabwe to citizens.” She said.