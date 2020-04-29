NAC Urges HIV and TB Patients To Stock Up Medication

National AIDS Council has urged people living with HIV/AIDS and TB patients to stock up medicines that can get them through at least three months to avoid frequent visits to healthcare centres during lockdown as most facilities are attending to emergency cases only.

Patients with underlying conditions including those with HIV and TB are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and in most cases may lead to death.

Sinatra Nyathi yesterday told a local publication that in order to decongest health facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, patients with underlying conditions should stock up their medication.

“Health centres must give patients three months’ supply of medication and if there are challenges, NAC can help in addressing some of the challenges,” Nyathi said.

“We are encouraging that HIV and TB patients to ensure they have supply of their medications for three months to avoid movement to and from homes to health facilities. This will help decongest the health facilities and as a way of helping our clients to be at peace under lockdown,” she added.

“TB and HIV clients already have underlying conditions and their immune system is already compromised so we want to prevent them from contracting Covid-19 by all means possible. We also urge them to frequently wash hands with soap and running water, clean surfaces with soap and to use sanitizers where possible,” she said.

NAC urged HIV and TB patients to take note of the information being rolled out by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“The virus can affect anyone. For patients with underlying conditions, it is wise to keep in touch with health authorities,” she said.

To date, the country has recorded 32 cases of COVID-19 including four deaths and five recoveries.