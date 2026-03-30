NetOne Drives Momentum Behind President’s Cup 2026

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Telecommunications giant NetOne has emerged as a central force behind preparations for the President’s Cup 2026 positioning the tournament as a platform for national development, innovation and unity.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, government officials, corporate leaders and stakeholders highlighted the growing significance of the event but it was NetOne’s role as a key enabler that stood out.

Through its chief executive, Raphael Mushanawani, NetOne signalled its intention to play a leading role in shaping the success of the tournament.

Mushanawani described the President’s Cup as more than a sporting event but a convergence of leadership, opportunity and national ambition.

He drew comparisons between golf and nation-building, emphasising discipline, strategy and consistency as essential ingredients for success.

Under his leadership, NetOne has expanded its footprint beyond telecommunications focusing on digital transformation, connectivity and community empowerment priorities that align closely with the objectives of the tournament.

The President’s Cup is closely associated with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s broader development agenda, which seeks to leverage sport as a tool for economic growth and international engagement.

Officials say partnerships with companies such as NetOne are critical in delivering that vision, particularly in expanding access to technology and opportunities for young people.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Emily Jesaya said collaboration between government and the private sector was key to maximising the impact of the tournament.

“The President’s Cup is more than a tournament, it is a platform for national development. It creates opportunities for our young people, strengthens community bonds, and allows Zimbabwe to confidently take its place on the international stage. When institutions come together in this manner, we unlock real impact that goes beyond sport,” she said.

She added: “We are seeing a strong alignment between Government and the private sector, and this is exactly what we need as a country. The President’s Cup demonstrates how sport can bring people together while also contributing meaningfully to economic growth, youth development and national pride.”

NetOne’s involvement is being framed as more than corporate sponsorship with the company positioning itself as an active partner in national transformation.

By investing in platforms such as the President’s Cup, the firm is helping to promote Zimbabwe’s image as a country focused on innovation, resilience and growth.

As preparations gather pace, organisers say the tournament will serve as a showcase of Zimbabwe’s potential — bringing together sport, business and leadership under a shared national vision.

With NetOne at the centre of that effort, the President’s Cup is expected to highlight not only sporting excellence but also the power of collaboration in driving the country’s future ambitions.