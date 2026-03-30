Warriors Star Suspended After Camp Scandal

Football governing body, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has suspended Warriors defender and vice captain Teenage Hadebe for breaching the national team’s camp code of conduct.

The statement, confirms that the player was found in violation of team rules and has been handed a one-match suspension.

As a result, Hadebe will miss the final of the Mukuru 4 Nations Tournament against Zambia.

ZIFA said the decision followed disciplinary procedures in line with team regulations.

The association also confirmed that Hadebe had apologised to the squad and accepted the punishment.

“The Association and the technical team remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and accountability within the national team setup,” the statement reads.

The suspension comes after a video widely shared on TikTok allegedly showed Hadebe inside a room holding a bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey alongside several national-team and Premier Soccer League players.

Those seen in the video include Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba, goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, defender Andrew Mbeba and attacking midfielder Daniel Msendami.

The controversy has also drawn in Mongameli Tshuma, a promising youngster from Highlanders FC.

Fans on social media have described the incident as a “camp alcohol scandal”, with some expressing concern about the impact on young players who are still developing their careers.