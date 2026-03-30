MCAZ Issues Health Alert Over Contaminated Citro Soda Batch

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Medicines regulator Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has issued a public warning over a batch of a commonly used over-the-counter remedy, citing potential contamination risks.

MCAZ said it is recalling a specific batch of Citro Soda sachets after concerns were raised about possible foreign material in the product.

The affected batch — numbered C134584 — contains a combination of citric acid, sodium citrate, bicarbonate and tartaric acid widely used to relieve indigestion and stomach discomfort.

In a statement, MCAZ Director General Richard Rukwata said the recall was initiated by manufacturer Adcock Ingram Limited following quality concerns.

“Non-compliance with specifications of product quality may result in harm to patient,” he said.

The issue was identified after an inspection by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) at the company’s manufacturing facility in Clayville, South Africa.

Authorities have instructed wholesalers, pharmacies and healthcare institutions across Zimbabwe to immediately isolate the affected stock and cooperate with the recall process.

MCAZ said both public and private clinics, as well as hospitals, should ensure that the product is removed from circulation.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected batch are being urged to return it to the point of sale.

“The general public who might have purchased the same reported batch are advised to return the product to the pharmacy where they obtained the medicine,” Rukwata said.

The regulator said it would continue to monitor the situation to ensure patient safety as recalls of pharmaceutical products remain a critical measure in maintaining public health standards.