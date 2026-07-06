NetOne Launches ‘Freedom Bundles’ to Boost Affordable Connectivity Across Zimbabwe

State-owned mobile network operator NetOne has unveiled a new range of “Freedom Bundles” expanding its prepaid offerings with voice, SMS and data packages as it seeks to improve affordable access to digital communication across Zimbabwe.

The new bundles replace the company’s long-running Khuluma 24/7 package with an enhanced product that combines voice minutes, text messaging and internet access reflecting changing customer demand for more comprehensive mobile services.

NetOne says the Freedom Bundles have been designed to cater for a broad range of users, including students, entrepreneurs, farmers and families by providing flexible packages priced between US$0.20 and US$12.

The company said the move is intended to make communication more accessible while supporting the country’s growing digital economy.

“There is a simple truth about communication: it brings people together. A phone call reassures a parent that their child has arrived safely at school. A text message helps a small business secure its next customer. A few megabytes of data allow a student in a rural community to access learning materials, while an entrepreneur can market products to customers hundreds of kilometres away,” NetOne said in announcing the new packages.

The operator said the Freedom Bundles had been developed in response to changing consumer needs with customers increasingly relying on mobile services not only for voice calls but also for internet access, education, business and financial transactions.

“It is this understanding that has inspired NetOne to introduce its new Freedom Bundles—a customer-focused offering designed to give Zimbabweans more ways to communicate, more value for their money, and more freedom to connect with what matters most,” the mobile network operator said.

The launch also includes changes to NetOne’s Dollar-A-Day (DAD) package which has been reintroduced as a standalone daily bundle costing US$1.

The package includes 85 on-net minutes, five cross-network minutes, 70 off-peak minutes and 15 SMS messages giving customers a total of 160 voice minutes per day.

NetOne said the revised package was intended to help customers remain connected for both personal and business communication.

The telecommunications company linked the launch to Zimbabwe’s broader digital transformation agenda, saying affordable connectivity plays an important role in economic development, education, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

“As Zimbabwe advances towards Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), affordable access to communication services remains critical for economic growth, digital inclusion, education, healthcare delivery and entrepreneurship,” NetOne said.

It added that expanding access to mobile communication could help bridge geographical distances and enable more Zimbabweans to participate in the country’s digital economy.

Customers can subscribe to the new Freedom Bundles by dialling *171#, through the OneMoney platform, using airtime or electronic recharge channels, or by visiting NetOne shops, franchises and authorised agents nationwide.

The launch comes as Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators continue to compete for subscribers by introducing bundled services that combine voice, messaging and data while seeking to improve affordability in a challenging economic environment.