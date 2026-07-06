Zim Photographer’s Childhood Journey Takes Centre Stage in New International Exhibition

Zimbabwean documentary photographer Tafadzwa Mupfururirwa Kufa is showcasing a deeply personal body of work exploring childhood, migration and identity in a new exhibition titled A Narrow Escape, bringing an intimate Zimbabwean story to an international audience.

The exhibition draws on Kufa’s childhood experiences after he was sent from Harare to live with relatives in the rural district of Mount Darwin, a move that profoundly shaped his understanding of family, belonging and place.

Through photography, the artist revisits memories of that period using personal narratives to examine broader questions of identity and displacement.

The project reflects on the emotional distance created by separation from immediate family while documenting everyday life in rural Zimbabwe through a series of carefully composed images.

Rather than focusing solely on nostalgia, the exhibition explores how childhood experiences continue to shape adulthood and personal identity.

The exhibition positions personal memory within Zimbabwe’s wider social landscape, capturing ordinary moments that speak to family relationships, migration and resilience.

Kufa, whose work centres on long-form documentary storytelling has increasingly gained recognition for projects that blend personal history with wider social issues.

His photography often explores themes of home, identity and memory through intimate visual narratives.

The exhibition adds to a growing body of contemporary Zimbabwean photography gaining international attention, as artists continue to use documentary practice to explore social change, history and lived experience.

Recent exhibitions by Zimbabwean photographers have increasingly focused on identity, belonging and historical memory, reflecting a broader global interest in visual storytelling from the country.

A Narrow Escape is currently being featured by Random Photo Journal, an international platform dedicated to contemporary African photography and visual storytelling.