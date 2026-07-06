Winter Warmer at Pomona City Flats

WestProp Holdings has unveiled an 8 percent winter price fall on Pomona City Flats, an initiative designed to make property ownership more accessible.

By slashing prices on 2-bedroom units, the promotion encourages more Zimbabweans to step into homeownership while benefiting from generous seasonal savings.

WestProp Holdings’ Winter Warmer Promotion is more than a seasonal offer. It is a strategic move to accelerate uptake at Pomona City Flats.

By reducing the price of 2-bedroom units to from $125 000 to $115,000, with flexible payment terms, the company is opening the door for more Zimbabweans to step into property ownership.

To qualify for the promotion, one pays a deposit of 30 percent and spreads the balance over six months.

Once phase one, comprising 22 blocks of apartments, is complete, WestProp Holdings will unveil phase two, which will feature a similar number of units. Unlike the first phase, the next stage will be shaped directly by buyer demand, whether for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom apartments – as the company shifts toward a more client-driven approach, tailoring developments to meet preferences and lifestyles.

Mr Ken Sharpe, CEO of WestProp Holdings, explains: “Our vision has always been to democratize property ownership. By reducing the entry point, we are giving more Zimbabweans the chance to secure a home in a modern, vibrant community. This winter warmer is about turning aspiration into reality.”

Mr Collin Zvenhamo, acting chief sales and marketing, adds: “We have proven the Dubai-in-Harare concept, and now we are scaling it across Zimbabwe. Promotions like this are not just about sales. They are about inclusion. They ensure that more people can participate in the future we are building, brick by brick.”

Mr Sharpe explained that the promotion is a gateway for young professionals to secure their first home, for families to invest in stability, and for investors to join a growing community at the heart of Harare’s future.

The promotion is valid until the end of winter.