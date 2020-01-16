New Joint Adds Glamour To Vic Falls Festivities

Local and foreign tourists who visited the majestic Victoria Falls had a festive season to remember following the successful hosting of a wildly festive pop-up event that coincided with the Victoria Falls Carnival Festival.

Co-Founder of VIP Club ACE, Thulani Mpofu told 263Chat that following the successful hosting of the festive event, they are moving with speed to finalize the opening of a new joint where future festivities will be held.

The venue offered a sneak-preview to the future permanent world-class dance club and lounge set for the resort town of Victoria Falls.

“The event demonstrated VIP Club ACE’s commitment to top-notch quality and customer experience, and is continuing to receive rave reviews on social media from both happy patrons and entertainers who performed,’ said Mpofu.

The wildly pop-up event offered merrymakers more party and fun options from the now popular Victoria Falls Carnival which has become synonymous with the resort town.

“The permanent club, due to open Easter weekend 2020 in a prominent hospitality venue, promises to be the most exciting new entertainment venue in Victoria Falls in more than a decade,” added Mpofu.

VIP Club ACE will be a fun and inviting destination to enjoy your favorite music, entertainment, crafted refreshments, and gastro delights.

A number of ever-changing dramatic visual features makes for an exciting and exotic, fully-immersive experience.

Mpofu added that their concept is influenced by LIV Miami, The Box London, and Barbarossa Lounge Shanghai among other international events.

The wildly festive pop-up has earned the best opening night for any event of its kind and the largest crowd of any opening night for its venue size, in Victoria Falls’ recent history.

Mpofu co-founded the Club with Pedzi Chimbwanda and a United States partner Darren Moore.