Communities in Matabeleland South are set to benefit from improved access to civil registration services following the near completion of the Filabusi Civil Registry Complex, a long-awaited project expected to end lengthy journeys in search of essential government documents.



The facility which is among the legacy projects undertaken ahead of this year’s Independence celebrations hosted by Matabeleland South Province is expected to decentralise services, including national identity cards, birth and death certificates, marriage registrations and passports.



Speaking during a recent Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services media tour of the province, Information Minister Zhemu Soda said the project had taken more than two decades to reach its current stage having first commenced in 2004.



Construction initially stalled in 2006 due to financial constraints before resuming in 2018, although the project encountered further delays.

Work restarted in January 2026, with the facility now approaching completion.



The Minister said the completion of the complex would improve the working environment for civil registration officials while providing residents with a more convenient and efficient service delivery system.



“We are actually happy with the progress that has been realised here. It is evidence that independence was not just a celebration, but it brought about new things and also some modernisation of buildings and services within the area,” said the Minister.



He noted that existing civil registration services were being operated from cramped premises, where several departments shared limited office space, affecting the overall client experience.



The new complex which will accommodate more than 20 offices is expected to ease congestion, reduce delays in processing documents and create a more accessible environment for residents.



Soda also revealed that plans were underway to introduce passport processing services at the facility allowing residents to obtain passports without travelling long distances to other centres.



“The President says that people down here, they don’t have to travel to Gweru to get some services. They don’t have to travel to Gwanda like they have been doing at the moment. They have to obtain the services in the comfort of their communities where one can just walk in, obtain a passport and go back home to do some other work,” he said.



Matabeleland South Provincial Registrar Ms Jane Peterson said the new infrastructure would significantly improve operations particularly given the challenges associated with accommodating several services in a single office.



“We will be able to serve more people because right now we are cramped in one office and it delays services, we are excited,” Peterson said.



Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Albert Nguluvhe said the project would bring considerable relief to communities in Godlwayo and surrounding areas who previously travelled long distances to access civil registration documents.



“Our people used to travel for many kilometres to access documents; we are excited because this is an independence legacy project and seeing it here makes us feel honoured,” Nguluvhe said.



The project forms part of broader efforts to bring government services closer to communities under the devolution agenda with the fast-growing mining town of Filabusi expected to benefit from improved public infrastructure and expanded access to essential services.



Once operational, the complex is expected to reduce the cost and inconvenience associated with travelling to distant service centres while improving the delivery of critical government services across Matabeleland South.