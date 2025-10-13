Ngezi Platinum Stars Demand Probe After Police Assault Players at Rufaro Stadium

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Ngezi Platinum Stars have lodged a formal complaint with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after uniformed police officers allegedly assaulted their players during a league match against Dynamos FC at Rufaro Stadium on 4 October 2025.

In a letter addressed to the league’s Acting CEO Rodwell Thabe, club Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Nyanzero condemned the alleged assault by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers saying the incident endangered player welfare and undermined the integrity of the competition.

According to the club’s account, the violence erupted following a controversial refereeing decision in which a goal was awarded to Dynamos FC despite the referee having already blown the whistle to stop play.

“Our defender was in the process of clearing the ball when it went into the net, yet the goal was awarded. Our players approached the assistant referee to seek clarification, and it was at that moment that police officers charged at them and assaulted them without provocation,” Nyanzero wrote.

Ngezi Platinum Stars said the incident was recorded on both broadcast footage and videos taken by supporters.

The club added that it had reported the assault to the match commissioner at halftime and was now seeking a full investigation.

“Player welfare and safety are paramount. The deployment of force against players in a controlled match environment is unacceptable and poses severe risks to health, careers, and the integrity of the competition,” the letter continued.

The club called on the PSL to launch an immediate probe, taking statements from the match commissioner, match officials, the PSL Safety and Security Officer, stadium security personnel and the ZRP officers deployed at Rufaro Stadium.

Ngezi Platinum Stars reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence, saying its players are “consistently instructed to comply with match day security directives.”