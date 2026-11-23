BULAWAYO – Cimas Health Group has expanded its iGo Powerthon wellness initiative to Bulawayo, introducing a full marathon distance that gives local athletes an opportunity to qualify for the prestigious Comrades Marathon in South Africa.

The event, held on Sunday at Busters Sports Club, brought together runners, fitness enthusiasts and members of the community in a programme aimed at promoting physical fitness, preventive healthcare and healthier lifestyles.

The Bulawayo edition followed the successful staging of the Harare event at ZB Sports Club last week, which attracted 1,630 participants, according to Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Officer Vuli Ndlovu.

Unlike the Harare edition, the Bulawayo event featured a 42-kilometre marathon, providing athletes with an opportunity to attain the qualifying standard for the Comrades Marathon, one of the world’s most prestigious ultra-marathon events.

The races started with the 42km category at 5:30am, followed by the 21km at 5:45am, the 10km at 6am and the 5km at 6:15am, catering for runners with different levels of fitness and experience.

Ndlovu said the initiative was designed to go beyond competitive sport by using physical activity as an entry point for broader conversations around public health and community wellbeing.

“The iGo Powerthon is driven by our desire to continue promoting physical activities and cultivate a culture of wellness, which is central to the broader vision of our iGo programmes. It is more than just a sporting event. It is a platform for encouraging healthier lifestyles, promoting disease prevention, strengthening community engagement and inspiring collective responsibility for health and wellbeing,” he said.

The event also formed part of Cimas Health Group’s activities marking Movember, the global men’s health awareness campaign, which seeks to raise awareness of health challenges affecting men, particularly prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

Ndlovu said the platform would be used to encourage men to prioritise their health through regular medical check-ups, appropriate screening and early detection.

“Using such a platform like the iGo Powerthon, we want to encourage men to take a more proactive approach to their health by seeking regular medical check-ups and appropriate screening services. Our goal is to promote awareness, encourage screening and challenge the reluctance that often prevents men from prioritising their health,” he said.

He added that early detection remained critical in improving the prospects of effective cancer treatment, highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare and informed health choices.

Through its iGo wellness programmes, Cimas said it would continue promoting regular medical examinations, health screenings, fitness activities and holistic approaches to wellbeing.

Ndlovu said the group’s understanding of wellness extended beyond physical fitness to encompass eight interconnected dimensions: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, spiritual and social wellness.

The event’s rebranding from iGo Marathon to iGo Powerthon was also intended to reflect this broader approach to health and community participation.

According to Ndlovu, the new identity places greater emphasis on individual and collective responsibility for wellbeing, with the message evolving from iGo being powered by Cimas to iGo being powered by individuals and communities.

“While the word marathon traditionally speaks to running and endurance, Powerthon communicates something much bigger. It represents the power of movement, the power of making healthier lifestyle choices and, importantly, the power of communities coming together to take charge of their health and wellbeing,” he said.

He described the introduction of the full marathon distance in Bulawayo as an important development for local athletics, creating opportunities for runners to pursue internationally recognised qualifying standards and potentially participate in the Comrades Marathon.

Cimas said it hoped to grow the iGo Powerthon into a major sporting and wellness event capable of attracting participants from beyond Zimbabwe while creating opportunities for local athletes and communities.

The group said the initiative’s long-term success would not only be measured by participation figures but also by its ability to inspire lasting behavioural change and encourage individuals, families and workplaces to adopt healthier lifestyles.

As part of its corporate social responsibility commitment, proceeds raised from the iGo Powerthon will be donated to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe to support its cancer awareness and care programmes.