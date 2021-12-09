Opposition Leader Promises ‘New Zimbabwe’

Ideas Party of Democracy (IPD) will next week launch the party’s 2023 election manifesto in Gweru with its leader Herbert Chamuka promising transformative leadership if he wins.

Chamuka who has been on a philanthropic drive to assist marginalized communities during the COVID-19 period said the manifesto launch will coincide with the party’s inaugural conference which will usher in the new leadership and map the way forward ahead of the 2023 elections.

The conference will be held from 17 to 19 December. According to Chamuka, the manifesto touch on the party’s policies on the economy, infrastructure, education, job creation, foreign and domestic policies.

“We are encouraging all Zimbabweans to come to the Midlands province on December 19 to witness this historical event which will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms. They will get to know about the Covid-19 relief fund where we have been assisting Zimbabweans to buy whatever is needed to avoid Covid,” said Chamuka.

He called for political maturity and tolerance and said that the country must remain calm and desist from violence ahead of the highly anticipated polls.

“As voters, we should respect democracy and other people’s choices when it comes to political parties. As IPD we are a party that supports peace and progress in this country hence our desire to see free and fair elections and economic development going forward,” he said.

The South African based businessman also called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to relax the COVID-19 restrictions for returning citizens.

“It’s the Christmas period, people want to go and see their parents and families but how will they do that when they are required to go into a two weeks quarantine.

“How will they see their relatives while in quarantine? The president should listen to the citizens because the people are the ones that vote?” he said.