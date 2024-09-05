Zimbabwe’s Struggle for Electoral Justice: Documentary Unveils the Harsh Reality

A forthcoming documentary produced by The Lensecape Media, on behalf of the Alliance for Community Based Organizations (ACBOS), is set to shed light on the daunting challenges faced by Zimbabweans in accessing electoral justice, particularly in the wake of electoral violence.

The film delves into the difficulties citizens encounter in their bid to seek legal recourse and justice on electoral and politically motivated violence cases through litigation.

At the heart of this documentary is a disturbing narrative: citizens who dare to challenge the status quo find themselves not only battling physical violence but also a judicial system that seems increasingly skewed in favor of the ruling party and political elites. The film meticulously unpacks how victims of electoral violence—often members of opposition parties—struggle to access justice in a legal system that appears to be captured.

The documentary highlights the plight of individuals like Siphiwe Nkiwane (not real name), a victim of a brutal attack on polling day in Masvingo. Despite her efforts to report the incident to the police and pursue justice through the courts, Nkiwane’s journey is fraught with obstacles. Her experience underscores the systemic issues within Zimbabwe’s judicial system, where there are allegations of judicial capture and favoritism towards perpetrators aligned with the ruling party.

The film also addresses the physical barriers to justice, with some citizens having to travel over 10 kilometers to attend court sessions due to a lack of accessible courts. This geographical challenge further exacerbates the already complex process of seeking legal redress.

ACBOs’s research, “Strengthening Community Participation in the Justice System,” reveals the stark realities faced by citizens in accessing justice, particularly in cases of electoral litigation and politically-motivated violence. The research aims to raise awareness and advocate for law reform by engaging citizens and legal experts to analyze and recommend solutions.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has acknowledged the government’s efforts since 2018 to make courts more accessible to the public, expanding facilities and ensuring that citizens do not have to travel long distances to access justice. However, the documentary also touches on instances where political interference undermines the police’s ability to investigate and handle cases of political violence effectively.

The documentary, “Lived Realities of Communities in Accessing the Justice System” promises to be a compelling exploration of Zimbabwe’s elections

