Government’s Automatic Voter Registration Plan Raises Questions

A move to streamline Zimbabwe’s voter registration process faces growing scrutiny from legal and electoral experts.

The government has proposed amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act to automatically register 18-year-olds as voters, transferring responsibility from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Civil Registry Department (CRD).

This initiative touted as a solution to low voter registration rates, is now sparking debates over privacy, institutional independence, and electoral transparency.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced the plan as a practical step ahead of the 2028 elections. However, critics, including the Election Resource Centre (ERC), warn it could undermine ZEC’s independence, a cornerstone of free and fair elections.

Experts allege that the move violates data privacy. Section 10 of Zimbabwe’s Cyber & Data Protection Act mandates consent for processing personal data.

The ERC notes that automatic registration may bypass this requirement, risking misuse of sensitive personal and biometric information.

“This approach could set a dangerous precedent where the right to consent is eroded under the guise of efficiency,” an ERC said in a statement Thursday.

The proposed shift rekindles debates about the independence of electoral oversight. Critics argue the changes mark a return to the pre-2015 system, where the Registrar-General of Voters, widely criticized for lack of transparency, controlled registration.

“Electoral reforms should strengthen, not weaken, institutions like ZEC. Ignoring its recommendations undermines democracy and regional electoral standards,” the ERC added.

The government’s plan also draws attention to its piecemeal approach to electoral reform. Observers note the failure to address broader issues flagged by election monitors during the 2023 harmonized elections.

“Genuine reforms require comprehensive consultation, not isolated changes,” the ERC emphasized.

The ERC has laid out a roadmap for achieving voter registration goals without compromising democratic principles. Recommendations include:

Fostering collaboration between ZEC and CRD to enhance registration without transferring powers.

Funding targeted voter registration drives, particularly in underserved areas.

Partnering with civil society to build on successful 2018 initiatives.

Establishing a Multi-Stakeholder Platform to ensure inclusive dialogue and planning for the 2028 elections.

A Call for Broader Engagement

As public consultations are yet to begin, advocacy groups are urging the government to outline clear timelines and invite wider stakeholder participation.

“Reforms should reflect collective input to safeguard electoral integrity and citizen trust,” the ERC concluded.

