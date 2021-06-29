Opposition Party Bullish Of Upsetting Zanu-PF, MDC In 2023

Ideas Party of Democracy leader, Hebert Chamuka says his party is ready to challenge Zanu-PF and the two main opposition parties, MDC Alliance and MDC-T in the 2023 elections.

IPD, a relatively new and little-known party has been on a drive to mobilize for voters in rural Zimbabwe, which have become havens for the ruling Zanu-PF over the years.

The two main opposition parties are at loggerheads over the use of the name MDC, which, according to analysts, may weaken their chances against Zanu-PF.

In an interview with 263Chat, Chamuka said his party is not afraid of anyone and is ready to stand toe to toe with the parties that command huge followings.

“As a party, we are doing our thorough homework and are laying the critical groundwork. We have been mobilizing our supporters and encouraging them to be in the party’s structures so that it is easier for accountability.

“We are very aware of the threat posed by Zanu-PF and the two MDCs, but that is not much of our worry. We can never rule out that they are bigger than us but we are not here to add numbers. We can beat anyone and we are going to cause an upset,” Chamuka said.

He said despite the numerous new parties coming up, his project is unfazed by their existence.

“We will not lose any sleep over new, smaller parties because to us, they are not that significant, we want to target the big boys and see how far we can go. But our intention is to win something,” a bullish Chamuka said.

In the 2018 elections, over 100 political parties took part while 23 presidential elections were contested by 23 candidates with President Emmerson Mnangagwa while his arch-rival, Nelson Chamisa came close in second.

The opposition leader, Chamuka weighed in on the current demolitions saying they expose Zanu-PF’s underhand dealings in parceling out the land.

“Zanu-PF is responsible for these demolitions, this must stop. They do this towards every election and it has become their modus operandi, it’s a bad habit that leaves thousands of people stranded. We want better ways of governing, which as IPD, we are promising,” he added.

As part of its voter mobilization program, the party has been donating foodstuffs to the needy in the Southern parts of the country.