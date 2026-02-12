Murewa Robbery Kingpin Arrested

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have arrested a 35-year-old man in Murewa in connection with a series of robbery, unlawful entry and theft cases reported in the area.

Trust Vengai Tito was taken into custody after detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Murewa received a tip-off on 6 February 2026, police said.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said officers were alerted that the suspect was keeping stolen property at his homestead.

“The arrest follows a tip-off received by detectives from CID Murewa… to the effect that the suspect was in possession of property suspected to have been stolen at his homestead in Murewa,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

Police said a search led to the recovery of a damaged cash safe, a Nissan AD vehicle with registration number AGX 1873 believed to have been used as a getaway car, and a range of household goods.

The items included electrical appliances, solar equipment and groceries. Some of the property has already been identified by complainants.

According to the ZRP, Tito is now “clearing” two robbery cases and 18 incidents of unlawful entry and theft.

The offences were allegedly committed at residential premises, business centres, schools and shops around Murewa.

The suspect has since appeared in court.

Commissioner Nyathi said investigations were continuing and that two alleged accomplices Bethel Matema and Baba Bhibhi were still at large.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends members of the public for their continued cooperation and timely provision of information. The public is urged to report criminal activities promptly and avoid buying property from unknown or suspicious individuals,” he said.