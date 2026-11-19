Bet360 combines early payout, an automatic 0-0 refund and a Bonus Boost on accumulator bets.

Bet360, the sports betting and online gaming platform operated by Noventis SAS, offers bettors three distinctive betting formats designed to make every match more exciting: early payout, an automatic refund on 0-0 draws, and a Bonus Boost on accumulator bets.

Three Formats That Tackle Bettors’ Frustrations

Every bettor has been there: a team with a comfortable lead that gets caught in the final minutes, or a goalless match that costs them their stake. Bet360’s formats were designed for exactly those moments.

1. Early Payout

When the selected team takes a 2-goal lead, the bet is considered won, subject to conditions.

2. 0-0 Refund

If the match ends in a 0-0 draw, the stake is refunded automatically, with no action required from the bettor.

3. Bonus Boost on Accumulators

Accumulator bets benefit from a boost on potential winnings.

“These formats came from a simple question: what frustrates our bettors the most? Watching a two-goal lead slip away, or losing their stake on a 0-0. With Bet360, those situations now work in their favour.” says Bet360 team

Built for Football Fans

These formats apply to a football-centred offering covering all major competitions: the Premier League, La Liga, the Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as events related to African football. With a minimum balance of 200 FCFA, users can also stream matches live and bet while they are underway.

A Platform Built Around Its Users

• AI-powered match analysis, to bet in a more informed way.

• Withdrawals with no amount limit and no fees, and instant deposits via Mobile Money.

• Simplified registration with a phone number, followed by identity verification.

• Customer support 24/7 by live chat.

• A mobile app on the App Store for iPhone, and an Android version on bet360.ci

Bet360 at a Glance

Operator – Noventis SAS

License – LONACI

Launch – April 28, 2026

Sports – Football first (Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, AFCON, African football), basketball, tennis and other sports

Casino – More than 100 games: crash games, slot machines, instant games, live casino with real dealers

Streaming – Live matches from a 200 FCFA account balance

Payments – Mobile Money: instant deposits, withdrawals with no amount limit and no fees

Registration – Phone number only, no email address, followed by identity verification on the platform

App – App Store (iPhone); Android version downloadable from bet360.ci

Customer support – Live chat 24/7, in the app and on the website (logged-in account)

A Commitment to Regulated and Responsible Gaming

Bet360 officially began operations on April 28, 2026, under a license granted by LONACI. The platform operates within the regulatory framework applicable to online gambling. Its services are strictly reserved for adults, and responsible gaming remains at the heart of its communication with users. Betting involves risk: Bet360 encourages its users to play in moderation.

About Bet360

Bet360 is a sports betting and online gaming platform operated by Noventis SAS, licensed by LONACI. Available on mobile and desktop, it offers sports betting, live betting, match streaming and an online casino for adult users.