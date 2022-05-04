Parly Summons Mnangagwa Over Corruption

Norton Member of Parliament , Temba Mliswa says Parliament is set to move a motion that will summon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to answer to corruption allegations levelled against his government as outlined on the Auditor’s General (AG) report of 2020.

The AG, Mildret Chiri, in her report, exposed massive corruption in government ministries and parastatals but Mliswa alleged that there is lack of political will from the highest office in the country to act on the allegations.

Addressing the media and chairpersons of the Budget and Finance and Public Accounts Committes, at a workshop organisaed by the Soutthern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) yesterday, Mliswa, who heads the African Parliamentarians Netowrk Against Corruption , accused Mnangagwa of running a dysfunctional government which lacks check and balances and escape punitive measures when caught on the wrong side of the law.

Mliswa questioned why the budget is passed when some of the recommendations from the AG’s office are not implemented.

“The president is presiding over a dysfunctional and corrupt government. The AG’s office is critical in interrogating all this and everything is pointing to corruption.

“It is important that the parliament moves a motion to summon the president to parliament so that he can explain why his government has not implemented recommendations from parliament and various committees and the AG’s office,” Mliswa said.

He said parliament has a duty to not pass budget for those ministries which are incompetent.

The outspoken legislator accused political parties’ use of the whipping system to force its members to not respect the AG’s office.

Chairperson of the Budgets and Finance Committee, Matthwe Nyashanu, castigated Ministers who ignore the report and recommendations while calling for their ouster.

he said it is appalling that despite aroubnd 42% of the issues raised on the report being related to governance, there is still impunity when it comes to implementation.

“It means there is total neglect of what they should be doing,” Nyashanu noted.

PAC Chairperson, Brian Dube weighed in castigating the level of contamination within the government and finances.

He urged parliament to advocate for prosecution , repayments and restitution of all misused funds.