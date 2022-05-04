Africa’s Travel lndaba Kicks Off

The Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) kicked off yesterday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, after two years of absenteeism due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Exhibition was officially opened by the South African Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu.

ATI is running under the theme Africa’s story, your successes.

The Zimbabwe stand has 27 exhibitors with five new exhibitors namely: Gateway Stream, Palm River Hotel, Central Air Transport Services and Julian Brookstein.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority ( ZTA) Acting Chief Executive ,Givemore Chidzidzi said his entourage is looking forward to marketing brand Zimbabwe.

”It is exciting to be exhibiting once again at the ATI and we have new exhibitors at the Zimbabwe stand this year.

“We are looking forward to marketing destination Zimbabwe and acquiring new business. At the stand we have tour operators, hoteliers, car rentals, airlines and air charter services all under one roof,” he said.

During the South Africa Minister of Tourism’s tour of the ZTA stand, Lindiwe Sisulu said that she also wanted to adopt the Seven Wonders that Zimbabwe has because they were ideal and speak about the natural wonders.