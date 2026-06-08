Law Society Backs Title Deeds Validation Programme- Allays Fears of Property Loss

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has commended the Deeds Office for digitising its services through the introduction of a Digital Land Administration Platform, describing it as a progressive initiative that will strengthen property rights, improve transaction security and modernise the country’s property administration system.

Speaking to this publication, LSZ executive secretary Edward Mapara said Zimbabwe stood to benefit immensely from this programme.

“Digitisation is a positive development for Zimbabwe. Secured title, ease of transacting, and reliable verification are good for business, investor confidence, and ultimately the economy,” he said.

Additionally, Mapara allayed fears emanating from false social media narratives that property owners would lose their properties through this programme and encouraged them to validate and securitise their deeds.

“Securitisation is not going to dispossess anyone of their property. In fact, securitisation will enhance security of ownership through the benefits already described. The laws of Zimbabwe recognise, respect and protect individual property rights,” he said.

“The (validation and securitisation) programme aims to validate existing land title deeds and securitise them by converting physical documents into secure digital title deeds to prevent fraud and improve access.”

The Deputy Chief Registrar of the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property, Thulani Sibanda, also dismissed social media claims that people would be stripped of their property rights.

“There is no way that such a thing can happen. No system of government is established to make its citizens suffer; therefore, what is being said on social media, we are trying to correct and give accurate information,” Sibanda said in an interview with local radio station Star FM on Wednesday.

He explained how the transition from paper title deeds to digital records would be carried out and the challenges that will be faced by those who do not validate their deeds after the transition deadline.

“A person (with the old paper deeds) will not be able to obtain a mortgage bond or use that old paper deed to transact their property. The property remains theirs, but the paper deed loses its transactional value,” he said.

The title deeds validation and securitisation programme is being implemented as part of wider efforts to modernise property administration systems, improve service delivery and strengthen the security of property ownership across Zimbabwe.

The programme is being carried out under Statutory Instrument 76 of 2025.