Police Arrest Suspect Linked to US$1.2m in Alleged Armed Robberies

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with three-armed robbery cases in Harare and Kwekwe, involving cash and valuables worth more than US$1.2 million.

Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said detectives from the CID Homicide section arrested Tendai Nzvenga in Mpopoma, Bulawayo, on 30 September 2026 after receiving information that he was hiding in the suburb.

Nzvenga is allegedly linked to an armed robbery at N. Richards Shop in Graniteside, Harare, where cash and valuables worth US$38 316, ZAR1 950 and ZIG74 370 were stolen.

The second robbery allegedly occurred in Marlborough, Harare, where approximately US$597 000 worth of cash and valuables was reportedly stolen.

Police have also linked Nzvenga to an armed robbery at a cement company in Redcliff, Kwekwe, in which cash and valuables worth approximately US$600,612 were reportedly stolen.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirm the arrest of Tendai Nzvenga (39) in connection with three-armed robbery cases which occurred in Harare and Kwekwe,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

“On 30th September 2026 detectives from CID Homicide acted on information that the suspect was hiding in Mpopoma, Bulawayo. They conducted an operation which resulted in his arrest.”

During police interviews, Nzvenga allegedly implicated two other suspects, Dingani Mpofu (49) and Witness Hlongwane (40).

The two were arrested earlier and have been remanded in custody.

In a separate case, police in Bindura have arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery at a mine.

Godfrey Chakawa (27), Bwana Jumbe (42) and Tombstone Gangata (34) allegedly attacked two security guards at a mine at about 0100 hours on 25 September.

Police allege that the suspects, together with three accomplices who remain at large, stole approximately 300kg of “pregnant carbon”.

The three suspects have appeared before the Bindura Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public for information that could assist in identifying and arresting four men wanted in connection with two murders and two armed robberies in Doneni and the Battlefields area of Kadoma.

The incidents occurred between 30 September and 1 October 2026.

According to police, the suspects first raided a homestead in Village 1, Doneni, where they allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man.

They then reportedly went to a nearby homestead, where they allegedly shot and killed a dog before robbing occupants of cash and two mobile phones valued at about US$450.

The suspects later proceeded to Swerengoma Mine, where they allegedly attacked two people and demanded cash and gold.

One of the complainants was shot during the robbery and later died from his injuries.

The bodies of the two victims were taken to Kadoma District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Commissioner Nyathi urged anyone with information that could assist investigators to report to the nearest police station.

Police have not released the identities of the four suspects being sought in connection with the Kadoma cases.