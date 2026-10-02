Chivayo Accorded Provincial Hero Status

Late businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo has been accorded Provincial Hero status following his contribution to Zanu PF and various churches and charitable causes in the country.

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had approved the conferment of the honour on Chivayo.

The announcement comes two days after Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and three other people died in a helicopter crash in the Marondera area of Mashonaland East.

There were no survivors in the crash.

Chivayo (45) was one of the country’s most prominent and controversial businessmen having built a high-profile public image around his business interests, political connections and philanthropy.

Machakaire said the decision recognised Chivayo’s contribution to the ruling Zanu PF party, churches and communities across the country.

The businessman was closely associated with President Mnangagwa and the ruling party and frequently appeared alongside senior political figures.

His relationship with the political establishment was also a subject of public scrutiny.

Chivayo was equally known for his highly publicised acts of generosity including donations to churches, musicians, sports personalities and ordinary citizens.

His support for religious institutions was particularly visible in recent years.

Church leaders in Marondera have described his death as a major loss with members of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Church saying he had contributed significantly to the growth of the church and assisted individuals facing different challenges

President Mnangagwa, in his tribute following Chivayo’s death described the businessman and his family as philanthropic saying their charitable activities had touched numerous lives.

Chivayo’s philanthropic activities, however, were often accompanied by public debate over his close proximity to political power and the highly publicised nature of his donations.

He had also attracted controversy over his business dealings and government contracts, although he denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations levelled against him.

His death has since triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, church organisations, business associates and members of the public.

Kenyan President William Ruto described Chivayo as a close friend and paid tribute to his energy and belief in Africa’s potential.