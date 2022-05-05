Govt Plans To Convert Open Space Into Residential Houses Resisted

Residents from Harare’s Warren Park suburb are resisting proposal by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to turn open spaces meant for recreational purposes into housing stands.

In a letter dated 17 February 2022, the Ministry of Local Government through its Spatial Planning Department sent a circular proposing the “change of use” of stand number 249 Warren Park from public open space and recreational to residential use.

“It is intended to change the reservation on an open space, stand 249 Warren Park Township from Public Open Space and Recreational to Residential use in terms of Section 49(3) and (4) of the Regional, Town, and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12)” reads part of the letter.

The residents have responded by sending objection letters to the proposed changes which the Ministry of Local Government has not responded to yet.

In their objections, the residents queried the Ministry of Local Government’s rationale behind the change of use that is contradicting the recommendations from the City of Harare.

On Warren Park Open Spaces (Stands 249, 250, and 463), a departmental memorandum from the Director of Works dated 31 July 2019, stated “after consultations, it was agreed that the building works on the open spaces be halted and the spaces revert to be open space for public use.”

The Director of Works recommended that the affected beneficiaries by the decision be “re-allocated stands elsewhere” not to the open spaces.

The intention by the Ministry of Local Government comes at a time when the lack of recreational and social facilities has been viewed by the residents of Harare as a major cause of drug abuse as most open spaces meant for recreation have been turned into housing stands.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has called on the Local Government ministry to respect approvals from the residents and called for the alignment of laws with the Constitution.

“CHRA calls on the Ministry of Local Government to respect the recommendations from the residents of Warren Park as this is in line with Section 264(2)(a) and (d) of the Constitution which gives the power of local governance to the people and recognize the right of communities to manage their own affairs. CHRA urgently recommends the alignment of local government laws with the Constitution and full implementation of devolution as provided for in Chapter 14 of the Constitution,” said CHRA.