Police Name and Shame Convicted Criminals

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of several suspects convicted and sentenced for serious crimes urging the public to continue working with law enforcement.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the convictions covered a range of offences.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of accused persons who were recently convicted and sentenced for various offences during the week ending 12th February 2026,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

Among those named is 25-year-old Recent Zhou who was sentenced to 17 years in prison after being convicted of robbery and attempted murder.

The attack happened on 3 February in Masvingo, where Zhou assaulted a complainant with a knobkerrie, robbed him of his valuables and set his hut on fire.

In another case, Watson Simango (42) and Timothy Jekero (45) were each sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for armed robbery.

They attacked a complainant at his workstation in Chikombedzi, in Chiredzi, on 27 December 2025, and robbed him of ZAR 254,890.

Clive Chaparapata (31) was jailed for 10 years after being convicted of stealing copper cables.

He was arrested while cutting conductors belonging to Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company in Mazowe.

Meanwhile, 61-year-old Emmanuel Malawo was sentenced to nine years in prison for unlawful possession of pangolin scales in Victoria Falls.

Commissioner Nyathi praised citizens for helping police bring offenders to justice.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds members of the public for supplying information that led to the arrest of the suspects,” he said.

He urged continued cooperation with law enforcement.

“The public is urged to continue reporting criminal activities through the National Complaints Desk,” said Commissioner Nyathi.