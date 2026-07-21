Chiredzi Council Boss in Court Over ‘Irregular Promotions’





By Kudzaishe Chimonera



The acting Town Secretary for Chiredzi Town Council has appeared in court after being arrested on allegations of abusing his office by creating managerial posts and facilitating promotions outside the local authority’s recruitment procedures.



Consider Kubiku (47) was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) which alleges that he improperly authorised the creation of senior positions and promoted two employees between December 2025 and April 2026.



In a statement, ZACC said Kubiku acted outside his official duties by facilitating the appointments despite recommendations from a job evaluation exercise that the employees should instead have been redeployed.



“Kubiku acted contrary to his duties by causing the creation of new managerial posts and facilitating the promotion of two employees whose positions had previously been recommended for redeployment following a job evaluation exercise,” ZACC said.



The anti-graft body alleges that the promotions bypassed the procedures laid down in Chiredzi Town Council’s Human Resources Policy.



“Investigations revealed that the promotions were made without following the Council’s Human Resources Policy, which requires written recommendations from Heads of Department, internal advertisement of vacancies, and a competitive recruitment process,” ZACC said.



ZACC also alleges that the two employees did not meet the minimum qualifications required for the managerial posts they were appointed to.



“It is further alleged that the promoted employees did not possess the minimum qualifications required for the positions they were appointed to, resulting in the irregular expenditure of public funds and prejudice to the good administration of Chiredzi Town Council,” the commission said.



ZACC alleges that the appointments led to the misuse of public funds and undermined proper governance within the local authority.



Kubiku was arrested on 13 July 2026 and appeared before the Chiredzi Regional Court the following day.

He was granted bail and is expected to return to court on 13 August 2026 as the case continues.