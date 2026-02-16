Raza Stresses Focus as Zimbabwe Aim to Extend Perfect Start

Zimbabwe will look to maintain their perfect start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when they face Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday with captain Sikandar Raza insisting his side remain grounded despite back-to-back victories over Oman and Australia.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Raza stressed that while the results have drawn global attention there has been no shift in mindset within the camp.

“I don’t think we ever left earth anyway, because we know this is just part of the journey we came on and the goals we set,” he said.

While the squad allowed themselves a brief moment to savour the famous win over Australia with travelling supporters and family, the focus quickly returned to the task at hand.

“We always knew there’s a next game and that becomes the most important game,” Raza said.

“Hopefully we get a good result and then the next game becomes the most important game.

“The victories we’ve had so far will count for nothing, especially if there’s a slip-up now.”

Zimbabwe trained at Pallekele on Monday as part of their build-up, using the session to assess a surface Raza believes presents unique challenges.

“We’ve had a look at the wicket. We understand the wicket in Kandy is slightly different,” he said.

“We understand the different challenges that come with the wicket – the altitude, the travelling of the ball, how the ball comes on – and the notes we’ve made from past experiences.

“In my head, the picture becomes clearer the closer we get to the game.”

Zimbabwe’s pace battery has been central to their strong start, with Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans consistently applying pressure with the new ball and at the death.

Raza was effusive in his praise.

“They’ve been good for a long time. It has taken us a long time to get the combinations right,” he said.

“We’ve been on this journey for the last 18-odd months, trying different combinations, and when we found what we think will help us and suit us in these conditions, we stuck with them.”

On Evans, he added: “Brad was injured, but he came back and has taken on that role as a third seamer with performances I don’t think I can even sum up in words.

“He has been a real addition – a great addition – to our bowling line-up.”

Raza expressed hope that the seamers’ impact continues deep into the tournament.

“I’m praying and hoping they will keep having more success as the tournament goes on,” he said.

With a Super Eight place within reach, Zimbabwe are confronting a new form of pressure – the weight of possibility rather than the fear of elimination.

“It’s a lovely position to be in,” Raza admitted.

“Fine, we’ve had two results. Fine, the world is talking about Zimbabwe. It’s great.

“But let them do all the talking for us. The next game becomes the most important game.”

He described ICC tournaments as mentally demanding environments where every match carries knockout intensity.

“The beauty of these ICC events is that every game practically feels like a knockout game,” Raza said.

“It’s great for our mental toughness and growth as well – how well we handle our own expectations rather than what the world wants from us.”

Raza also reflected on the broader significance of performing on cricket’s biggest stage.

“ICC events change lives in every way – whether that’s recognition, fame, financial reward or respect,” he said.

“Once you do well, irrespective of which country you represent, you get recognition and everything that comes with it.”

Zimbabwe, he said, are intent on carving out their own legacy.

“Hopefully we can keep writing our own history and go further than we ever have before,” Raza said.

“That means we’ll achieve what we want to achieve and get more recognition and the respect we’re here for.”

A key ingredient in Zimbabwe’s resurgence has been continuity.

“We have stuck with the same side for a long time,” Raza said.

“Once we identified that these are the boys who are going to take us forward, the selection panel, the board and the captain took a lot of stick at times as well.

“But we knew this group of boys is the way forward.”

Clarity of roles, he believes, has been transformative.

“Now the roles are clear to everybody – whether you’re a bowler, a batter, a finisher, top-order or middle-order,” Raza said.

“Once you have that clarity, I think it calms us.”

With a tight schedule in Sri Lanka’s testing conditions, Zimbabwe must balance momentum with physical recovery.

“The advantage is that when you’re winning, the flow is there and you want to play again and again,” Raza said.

“The disadvantage is that in these conditions the body doesn’t recover as well.”

Still, he sees it as part of the challenge.

“Playing in these ICC tournaments is not just about the battle of skills,” Raza said.

“It’s also about the conditions, the weather and the travelling. There are pros and cons, and it’s happening to every team.”

And if he had his way regarding scheduling?

Raza smiled: “We would just prefer to keep winning.”

With momentum building and belief growing, Zimbabwe now have the opportunity to edge even closer to the Super Eight – but, as their captain insists, the only focus remains the next challenge.