A 40-year-old police constabulary officer has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl who had approached a police base in Chinhoyi seeking assistance over an assault case.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the incident occurred after the teenager visited ZRP Inyati Base on October 20.

“The offender allegedly gave her US$10 and instructed her to return the following day,” said the NPAZ.

The girl had gone to the police base at around 10am to report an assault case against another person before the officer allegedly asked her to visit his house later that evening.

When she told him that she wanted somewhere to sleep, he promised to find accommodation for her.

“Upon arrival, the offender lifted her onto his shoulders and carried her to his house. Once inside, he locked the door and raped the victim,” said the NPAZ.

The officer reportedly accompanied the teenager to another house after the assault, where she spent the night with another girl.

The matter was reported to the police on October 26 after the victim’s brother, who had been searching for her following her disappearance, found her at the shops.

The matter was reported leading to the officer’s arrest .