Cabinet has approved a national Artificial Intelligence (AI) Charter that will guide how the technology is developed and used in Zimbabwe, with an emphasis on ethical practices, transparency and accountability.

The Charter is expected to provide guidelines for implementing the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026-2030), launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March this year.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda said the framework would ensure that the use of AI benefits people while respecting the country’s laws and values.

“The Charter operationalises the pillars of the Artificial Intelligence Strategy with binding ethical principles and commitments which ensure that AI development and deployment in Zimbabwe remains human-centric, transparent, inclusive and aligned with national values and the Constitution,” he said.

Soda said the Charter was not solely a Government initiative but a shared commitment involving different sectors of society, including businesses, universities and civil society.

“The Artificial Intelligence Charter is a collective contract between Government, the private sector, the academia, civil society and the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

He said the framework would also establish structures to oversee AI activities, coordinate implementation and address complaints arising from the use of the technology.

The move is intended to ensure that as Zimbabwe embraces technological developments, the use of AI remains accountable and consistent with the country’s socio-economic development goals and the principles of Ubuntu/Unhu.