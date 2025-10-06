Police Officers in Court Over Alleged US$2k Bribe from Pakistani National

By Judith Nyuke

Four police officers appeared in Harare Magistrates’ Court accused of demanding bribes from a Pakistani national they had allegedly arrested for disorderly conduct along Samora Machel Avenue.

Kudakwashe Zhira (40), Praise Machado (32), Deborah Tumba (37) and Sithulisiwe Manyakaidze (35) faced charges of criminal abuse of office and theft before Harare Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Each was granted US$100 bail with the case remanded to November 5, 2025.

Court documents show that Akbar Rana Muhammad, a Pakistani national was the complainant.

He and a friend Tatenda Munyanyi were allegedly confronted by the officers while at the Fitment Centre on August 30, 2025 where Muhammad was fixing a punctured car tyre.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that the officers blocked Muhammad’s vehicle using unregistered cars and damaged it by throwing an empty bottle.

Muhammad produced an electric shocker in self-defence which was reportedly seized by one of the officers before he was arrested, handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle.

The State alleges that one officer confiscated Muhammad’s iPhone 16 Pro Max and US$200 and demanded US$3,000 for his release.

Failing to meet the demand, Muhammad offered to go home to retrieve the money but managed to escape to a neighbour.

According to the prosecution, the officers eventually detained Muhammad at ZRP Rhodesville and pressured him into paying a US$2,000 bribe to reduce his charges.

He complied, handing the money to Zhira before being released on paying an official US$30 fine.

His phone was never returned.

Muhammad reported the incident to Police Internal Investigations on October 3, 2025, leading to the officers’ arrest the following day.

The accused are stationed across various units, including ZRP Rhodesville and ZRP Highlands, with roles ranging from Crime to Police Intelligence and Public Relations.