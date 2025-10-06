Zimbabweans Demand More Health, Education Spending Ahead of 2026 Budget

By Anyway Yotamu

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has launched public consultations ahead of the 2026 National Budget with citizens urging the Government to increase spending on healthcare, education and social services to ease the impact of the rising cost of living.

During hearings in Bindura, participants called for a budget that would stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities.

“The Government should allocate more resources in the education and health sectors to address the plight of the vulnerable groups in communities who have borne the brunt of the economic hardships the country is facing. As you’re aware that teachers have been struggling for quite some time due to several factors which include inadequate salaries being offered by government,” said Gibson Chigama from the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe.

Advocates for persons living with mental illness also called for dedicated funding.

Sam Sadobe said the Government should prioritise programmes that empower this group.

“Government should set aside funds specifically for mental health in the national budget especially to fund programs and initiatives for people suffering from mental illnesses as we’re getting discriminated in each Andy budget process due to state of our colleagues who are in need of medical assistance.

“We also need to come up with schemes specifically for them. Whenever there are programmes or distribution of inputs for agriculture, we also need to reserve a quota for them so that they can take care of themselves and their families,” said Sadobe.

Kenneth Chigwada urged the committee to consider tax incentives as a tool for economic growth.

“We want the Government to use tax incentives to stimulate growth of the economy and provide employment opportunities especially the youths should be supported in all sectors of the economy,” he said.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the National Budget next month.

Parliament is currently conducting nationwide consultations to collect citizens’ views on priorities for the 2026 budget.

The consultations will conclude on Saturday, 10 October.