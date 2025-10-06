ZIFA Blocks Sheasham FC’s Withdrawal from League

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has clarified that Sheasham Football Club remains a member of the Central Region Soccer League (CRSL) despite reports of the team’s withdrawal.

In a statement, ZIFA said it had received correspondence regarding Sheasham’s reported exit from the league and had since reviewed the matter.

“Following a review of the matter, the Association advises that Sheasham Football Club remains a member of the Central Region Soccer League until the issue has been amicably resolved through the proper processes,” the statement read.

The Association said all regional affiliates must follow established dispute resolution procedures before escalating matters to the national body.

“ZIFA further reminds all regional affiliates that any grievances or disputes arising within their jurisdictions should be addressed through the established legal and procedural frameworks of their respective leagues,” Zifa said.

Meanwhile, Zifa has cautioned that only after regional mechanisms have been fully exhausted should any unresolved matters be referred to the Association for further consideration.

The ZIFA Central Region Division One League (ZCRSL) officially confirmed the withdrawal of Sheasham FC from the competition.

Sheasham announced over the weekend that they were pulling out of the league before the campaign’s conclusion, citing “incidents that don’t promote fair play.”

The club also accused the ZCRSL of ignoring repeated concerns over poor officiating and biased treatment.

The Gweru-based side, which was second on the log with 69 points returned to the league last year following their relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at the end of the 2023 season.