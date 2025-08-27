Police Rebuke Security Firm Over ‘Alarming’ Armed Robbery Report

By Elishamai A Zimbwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed a widely circulated report by Securico Security Services that claimed armed robberies were spiralling out of control warning that only the police have the mandate to release official crime statistics.

The report, which went viral after being carried by a local daily paper on August 22 August prompted an unusually sharp response from law enforcement authorities.

“Reference is made to the Securico Security Services report which went viral on alleged statistics of armed robbery cases in the country and published by The Daily News edition on 22nd August 2025, titled Armed robberies get out of control as top security firm calls for heightened vigilance.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it has a constitutional mandate of investigating all the armed robbery cases and publicising the statistics if need be. Private security companies, individuals or syndicates have no mandate to give national statistics on the security and safety situation in the country as this causes confusion, alarm and panic among the business community, public and potential investors,” the ZRP said in a statement

According to the police, between 3 January and 21 August 2025, 531 suspects were arrested for robbery with 206 already convicted.

Authorities also highlighted a series of recent breakthroughs, crediting intensified operations by CID crack teams. These included the arrest of several suspected armed robbers in Beitbridge identified as Tinashe Nkomo, alias Sadamu or Jeck (39), Future Moyo (35), Decent Moyo (35), Obey Chiware (38), Wiseman Muleya (30), Tendai Mapira (45), Khumbulani Mabhena (42) and Admire Charumbira (36). In Harare, Wellington Chamunorwa (35) and Jacob Mbanda alias Shumba were also apprehended.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi underscored the importance of collaboration but warned security companies against fuelling unnecessary panic.

“The Commissioner General of the Police has always adopted a collaborative approach in the fight against crime in the country while taking cognizance of private security companies’ role in commercial security activities such as Cash-in-Transit, security provisions at companies and private homes. Security companies and individuals are therefore urged to engage the Commissioner General of Police’s office regularly in order to share notes and avoid causing panic among Zimbabweans,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi further noted that the ZRP is stepping up awareness campaigns across communities.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently on a drive to conduct awareness campaigns at corporate level, church level, community level, family level and individual settings for the people to remain alert and avoid keeping large sums of money at home or business premises,” he said.