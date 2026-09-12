Cabinet Reshuffle Looms…as CAA3 Dissenters Come Under Firing Line

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to reshuffle his Cabinetas as 14 MPs who failed to vote for Constitutional Amendment Act Number 3 (CAA3) now facing possible disciplinary action including dismissal from the party or government.

The anticipated shake-up comes amid growing pressure within Zanu PF for the party to take decisive action against ministers and other senior officials accused of showing disloyalty during the crucial parliamentary vote that paved the way for the enactment of CAA3.

Close sources told this publication that several ministers and deputy ministers who were among the MPs who did not vote for the constitutional amendment could be removed from government in the coming changes.

Those reportedly facing the axe include Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Angeline Gata, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Marian Chombo, Deputy Foreign Affairs minister Sheilla Chikomo, Skills Audit minister Jenifan Muswere and ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera among others.

The ministers are among the 14 MPs whose failure to vote for CAA3 has reportedly triggered anger within sections of the ruling party.

A senior party source said the Cabinet changes could be used to send a strong message to officials who were seen as failing to support the President on an issue regarded as critical to the party and government.

“The reshuffle is going to deal with all disloyal ministers. The President is expected to fire all rebels. This is not going to be business as usual because the issue of loyalty has now become very important within the party,” the source said.

The source added that the changes were expected to separate officials considered loyal to Mnangagwa from those perceived to be working against his political interests.

“The reshuffle is expected to weed out those who are working against the President. Those who are seen as working against the President cannot expect to continue enjoying positions of responsibility as if nothing happened. The President has to make sure that his government is made up of people who support his programme and decisions,” the source said.

On the other hand, pressure is mounting on the party to take disciplinary action against the lawmakers, with sources saying some party members are preparing to petition both the party leadership and Mnangagwa to act against the MPs.

Among the MPs cited as having failed to vote for the constitutional amendment are Joel Sithole, Rajesh Kumar Modi, Barbara Rwodzi, Tongai Mnangagwa, Dingumuzi Phuti and Ozias Bvute.

The issue has reportedly remained contentious in some provinces, with party members demanding that the leadership address what they regard as an act of disloyalty.

“Party members are very angry in the provinces. The issue of MPs who failed to vote is not yet over. They want the party to take action against those MPs because they believe that the matter cannot simply be forgotten after such an important vote,” another source said.

The source said the stakes had become even higher following the enactment of CAA3 which provides for the President to be elected by Parliament.

“As you know, the President will be elected in Parliament. It is now high time for the party to axe all disloyal MPs or the party President will fail to win Parliament. The party cannot afford to have MPs who do not support the President when critical votes come before Parliament,” the source said.

“The party has to know who is with the President and who is not. When you have MPs who fail to vote on such an important piece of legislation, questions of loyalty naturally arise. That is why people are now saying action must be taken,” the source said.

CAA3 has already passed through Parliament and was subsequently assented to by Mnangagwa, making it law.

The reported reshuffle could nevertheless become one of the most significant tests of loyalty within Zanu PF as the ruling party seeks to tighten discipline and consolidate support around Mnangagwa following the passage of CAA3.