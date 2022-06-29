Police Shoots Two Innocent Civilians In Chitungwiza

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Monday shot and injured two innocent civilians during an exchange of fire with an armed robber in Chitungwiza.

The victims who have been identified as Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals respectively.

Circumstances surrounding the tragedy suggest that “police received a tip-off and located the suspect (Denis Madondo) at Taita Shops. The suspect noticed detectives approaching and drew an Airgun pistol from his jacket before pointing it at the detectives. In response, the detectives fired a warning shot into the air and later shot toward the suspect and missed him.

“The suspect dropped the pistol and fled into the bushes where he got into an unregistered red Honda Fit vehicle and drove off towards Chitungwiza-Hwedza Road. After about an hour, it emerged that the bullet which missed the suspect had hit Mugwara and Muchazorwei,” said the police in a statement.

ZRP has since urged citizens to move away from crime scenes whenever there is a confrontation involving police.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police deeply regrets the unfortunate shooting of the two and urges the public to quickly move away from crime scenes especially when armed robbers are confronting Police officers,” ZRP said.

