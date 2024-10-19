Public-Private Investment Key to Africa’s Renewable Energy Future: Kenyan Minister

By Farai Shawn Matiashe recently in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya’s cabinet secretary for energy and petroleum Opiyo Wandayi has said sustained public and private investment in clean energy development, manufacturing, research, and innovation is vital in accelerating the deployment of clean energy solutions.

He said this is not only essential for tackling the climate crisis but also for promoting inclusive economic growth and improving livelihoods across the continent.

“At the same time, we must foster collaborative networks and partnerships, both within Africa and globally, to amplify the impact of these investments,” Wandayi said while speaking at an investment forum for the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) in Nairobi on Monday.

He said even though African countries like Kenya have accelerated renewable energy, the rest of the continent is still lagging.

“Across Africa, many countries have embraced renewable energy to accelerate their energy transition efforts. Kenya itself stands as a leader, with over 90% of our electricity coming from renewable sources—primarily geothermal, wind, and solar,” he said.

“However, despite the progress made, Africa as a whole is still lagging in renewable energy development. This disparity underscores a critical need for targeted, meaningful investment from both the public and private sectors.”

He said currently, only about 3% of global energy investments are made in Africa, despite the fact that our continent is home to 17% of the world’s population, a population that is projected to double in the next 30 years.

“This mismatch between investment and need is a clear indicator that we must take bold and deliberate steps to bridge the gap. Moreover, Africa holds less than 3% of global renewable energy jobs, and electrification rates in Sub-Saharan Africa remain inadequate, with over 600 million people still lacking access to electricity,” Wandayi said.

He said the future is bright given that Africa is home to abundant renewable energy potential—solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower—which, if properly harnessed, can fuel significant gains in gross domestic product, employment, and human welfare.

He said energy holds an outsized influence on achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement but with less than seven years remaining to adjust the course, the world is rapidly running out of time to stay within the 1.5-degree pathway and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Tripling the deployment of renewable energy is a crucial part of the strategy to reach these global targets,” Wandayi said.

The Nairobi Declaration, adopted by Heads of State at the African Climate Summit last year in Kenya’s capital calls for Africa to increase its renewable generation capacity from 56 gigawatts (GW)in 2022 to at least 300 GW by 2030.

The Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA), launched at the African Climate Summit, brings together nations such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe, with support from international partners like Denmark, Germany, the UAE, the USA, and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

APRA aims to facilitate transition to renewable energy for its member countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

