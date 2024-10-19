Police Denounce Viral Video, Reveal True Story Behind Mutare Incident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the misuse of social media platforms following a viral video that allegedly shows two police officers fighting over bribe money in Mutare.

The video has sparked outrage and raised questions about corruption within the police force.

However, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has dismissed these allegations, providing a different account of the incident and condemning the spread of false information.

In a statement, Commissioner Nyathi said the video has been distorted to push a “negative narrative” aimed at misleading the public.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned by the abuse and misuse of social media platforms by both police officers and the public to portray a negative narrative of actual situations. This is mostly done to drive a certain agenda… to mislead the public with false information,” he said

According to Nyathi, the incident in question began when Constable Foreman Matayaya (38) was involved in a road traffic accident in Dangamvura, Mutare, involving three vehicles.

Constable Andrew Mazhindu was dispatched to the scene and instructed the involved parties to drive to the local police station for further investigation.

Constable Matayaya, who was off duty at the time, refused to comply with the instructions and became confrontational.

Nyathi said Matayaya accused Constable Mazhindu of siding with the other drivers involved in the accident and escalated his aggression upon arrival at the police station.

“On reaching the police station, Foreman Matayaya became confrontational and violent. He did not want his vehicle to be impounded or the road traffic accident to be recorded in police records. He assaulted Constable Mazhindu… and damaged state property while raising false allegations.” Commissioner Nyathi said

The situation quickly spiraled out of control, prompting the intervention of other officers, including Sergeant Musonza and Constable Mataringe, who had to restrain Matayaya from causing further damage.

He was subsequently arrested and is now facing both criminal and disciplinary charges.

Commissioner Nyathi condemned the actions of Constable Matayaya and reiterated that the ZRP will ensure thorough investigations into such incidents.

He also took aim at the viral video, calling out those who manipulated the footage to present a misleading story of bribery and misconduct.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command condemns the deplorable conduct by Foreman Matayaya and the false information which accompany the viral video circulating on social media platforms,” Nyathi said, adding that legal action will be taken against anyone found to be intentionally spreading false information.

Commissioner Nyathi said the ZRP is committed to transparency and will not hesitate to bring any offending parties, including members of the police force, to justice.